Reuters: Vivendi to cap Mediaset voting rights, for now

Vivendi (VIVHY +0.4% ) will cap its voting rights in Mediaset (OTCPK:MDIUY), a condition imposed for compliance with Italian antitrust rulings, even as it prepares an appeal, Reuters reports.

Italy's AGCOM said Vivendi would have to limit stakes in either Telecom Italia (TI -0.9% ) or Mediaset as it built influence in both companies (29.9% of Mediaset's voting rights; 24% of Telecom Italia).

Vivendi will freeze voting rights in Mediaset to just below 10% to comply, though it has until June 18 to submit a detailed plan to the regulator and expects to appeal the ruling before then.