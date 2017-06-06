Trovagene perks up ahead of next week's corporate presentation by CEO Welch, shares ahead 22%

Thinly traded nano cap Trovagene (TROV +21.6% ) shows some life on almost a 4x surge in volume. Shares are up almost 60% since Wednesday in an effort to break out of a long-term downtrend that began about 10 months ago.

CEO Bill Welch is set for a corporate presentation at the Marcum 2017 MicroCap Conference on June 15.

The company is developing its liquid biopsy technology for use in cancer, but the going has been slow. It recently licensed a blood cancer candidate from Italian outfit Nerviano Medical Sciences.

