Omnicom -1.6%, Interpublic -3.5% as Macquarie cuts both to Neutral

Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is 1.6% lower and Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is off 3.5% as Macquarie downgrades both ad giants to Neutral ahead of a cyclical slowdown.

Leading economic indicators have begun to turn lower in the U.S., which would cap performance of cyclical media stocks, analyst Tim Nollen and team say. They've cut their price target on Omnicom to $83 from $90 (vs. current $83.09 price), and cut IPG's target to $24 from $28 (current price: $24.19).

Margins are likely still improving, but even as marketing technology changes, uncertainty around those changes along with pricing pressure will restrain revenues, Macquarie says.

Source: Bloomberg