Anthem pulling out of Ohio Obamacare exchange

It's the first such withdrawal by Anthem (ANTM +0.6% ), and thus likely to cause at least some concern in the 13 other states where it offers individual plans.

The exit from Ohio will likely leave at least 20 counties with exactly zero ACA marketplace plans.

Decisions on ACA have become “increasingly difficult due to the shrinking individual market as well as continual changes in federal operations, rules and guidance ... Increasing lack of overall predictability simply does not provide a sustainable path forward to provide affordable plan choices for consumers.”