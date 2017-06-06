Orbital ATK and U.S. Air Force Ogden Air Logistics Complex announce long-term support agreement

Orbital ATK (OA -0.6% ) entered into a Partnership Agreement with U.S. Air Force Ogden Air Logistics Complex (OO-ALC) in Clearfield, Utah to assist each other in ongoing programs and contracts, and will also look for opportunities for strategic teaming to address future composite aerostructure needs on new aircraft platforms, or the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (NYSE:MRO) of existing platforms.

“We are excited to partner together with OO-ALC on future projects that advance the safety of the warfighter, enhance our national security, and better utilize the tremendous complimentary capabilities of each organization,” said Steve Earl, Vice President and General Manager of Orbital ATK's Aerospace Structures Division."

Press Release