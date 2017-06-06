Genel faces board upheaval as founders quit, director ousted by shareholders

A power struggle has broken out between rival shareholders at Genel Energy (OTCPK:GEGYF) after the departures of founders Tony Hayward and Nat Rothschild, as the top executive of Genel’s second biggest shareholder is voted off the board at the company’s annual general meeting.

The removal added to the upheaval facing Genel’s leadership after Hayward, chairman of Glencore and former CEO of BP, stepped down as Genel’s chairman and Rothschild, the British financier who still owns 9% of Genel, unexpectedly quit the board yesterday.

The vote, combined with several smaller but still sizeable protest votes against other directors and company resolutions, suggests the company could be facing a period of shareholder infighting.

Separately, Genel says production at its flagship Taq Taq oilfield in Iraqi Kurdistan has been falling this year but the rate of decline has slowed recently.