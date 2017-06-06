Prudential Financial -2.2% on investor day

The life insurers are mostly in the red today as the yield curve flattens to its lowest level since September. The largest declines are being seen in Prudential Financial (PRU -2.2% ) as that company makes it case at its investor day.

Noted among headwinds to earnings: Low interest rates, fee pressures - thanks to the trend toward lower cost/passive strategies, runoff of existing blocks of business, and regulatory uncertainty - of particular note is a slowdown in sales thanks to the DOL's fiduciary rule.

Webcast and presentation slides