Gardner Denver started with Buy at Stifel, others

Gardner Denver (GDI -1% ) is lower despite winning plaudits from analysts at Stifel, UBS, Baird, Goldman Sachs and Piper Jaffray, all of whom initiate coverage with Buy or Outperform ratings.

Stifel sees near-term revenue tailwinds from the rising U.S. rig count and impending well completions that are expected to drive a strong cyclical recovery in 2017-18, and more modest improvement in midstream and downstream oil and gas is expected to drive strong growth in GDI's energy segment.

Stifel believes GDI is still in the early days of an operational transformation with the objective of cutting costs, achieving operational efficiency and generating meaningful margin expansions.