Las Vegas Sands seen landing first Japan gaming license

Las Vegas Sands (LVS +2.6% ) is the favorite to win the first casino permit in Japan, says Morningstar analyst Chelsea Tam.

The casino company is facing competition from MGM Resorts, Wynn Resorts, Genting Group, Melco Resorts and Hard Rock for the high-stakes early licenses in Japan. An announcement by the Japanese government isn't expected until 2019.

Morningstar plans to factor in the Japan angle on Las Vegas Sands. "Our $57 fair value estimate for Sands might increase by around a high-single-digit percentage, as we evaluate the impact from a Japanese gaming license over the coming weeks, which would leave shares slightly undervalued at current share prices." writes Tam.