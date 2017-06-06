Wells Fargo raves about new Philip Morris platforms

Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog weighs in on the crucial roll-out by Philip Morris International (PM +0.2% ) of the iQOS Platform 1 and the upcoming launch of iQOS Platform 2 (described in detail below).

"We believe Platform 2 has the potential to be even more successful than Platform 1 given: (1) its broader appeal to smokers since it looks/feels more like a traditional cigarette (i.e., no device & lit with a match/lighter); (2) faster consumer uptake/conversion potential given established consumer awareness of iQOS given the halo effect from Platform 1; and (3) margin benefits from supply chain efficiencies as both Platforms 1 & 2 share the same manufacturing process," she writes.

"Once commercialized, we believe Platform 2 has the potential to accelerate PM’s transformational growth as it continues to implement a total portfolio approach toward premiumizing its overall offerings – something we believe the market continues to underappreciate," she goes on.

Wells backs its Outperform on Philip Morris due to the positive view on the reduce-risk product strategy.

Philip Morris on Platform 2: "Where Platform 1 uses electronics to carefully control the temperature of the tobacco, Platform 2 uses a carbon tip heat-source. A proprietary design separates the tobacco from the carbon heat source and provides an effective and controlled temperature transfer to generate a nicotine-containing aerosol similar to Platform 1. The pressed carbon tip is ignited and the heat generated is transferred to the tobacco. The technical specifications of the design and placement of the pressed carbon heat source compared to the tobacco portion results in a controlled temperature, similar to Platform 1, ensuring that combustion of the tobacco does not occur."