FT: Noble Group’s banks set to decide fate

Noble Group's (OTCPK:NOBGF) bankers are in talks to decide whether to give the company an extension on its credit line or force it into a restructuring or liquidation, Financial Times reports.

Noble's main lenders including HSBC, Societe Generale and Citigroup have appointed legal advisers to consider the case for extending the $2B line of credit while the trading house continues its search for a major new investor to recapitalize the business, according to the report.

The crisis at the company has intensified this month ahead of a critical funding deadline, with a borrowing base facility due to expire.