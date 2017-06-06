Shell says Geismar olefins expansion project still on schedule

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it remains on schedule in the construction of its $717M project to increase alpha olefins production at its Geismar, La., chemical manufacturing plant, which will become the world's largest AO production site.

Shell says the 425K metric tons/year AO unit, which will join three existing units at the site, will begin commercial production by year-end 2018.

Shell plans to supply the Geismar expansion with ethylene feedstock from its nearby Norco, La., and Deer Park, Tex., manufacturing sites, which would bring total AO production at Geismar to more than 1.3M tons/year.