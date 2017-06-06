Dave & Buster's lower after earnings

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) reports comparable sales increased 2.2% in Q1 vs. +2.7% consensus estimate.

EBITDA rose 22.5% to $88.2M during the quarter to account for 29.0% of sales, up from 27.5% a year ago.

"Through today, we have opened seven stores and have an additional five stores under construction. We now expect to open twelve new stores this year, representing 13% unit growth, at the top end of our previous guidance of eleven to twelve new stores," notes CEO Steve King.

D&B bumps full-year guidance higher just a bit after factoring in the quarterly results. The company sees revenue of $1.160B to $1.170B vs. $1.155B to $1.170B prior and $1.17B consensus.