Stocks wobble while Treasurys, gold rally

Stocks fell in a second straight day of losses while gold and U.S. Treasurys rose, signaling a more cautious approach by investors ahead of several key events this week including the U.K. general election, the European Central Bank meeting, and former FBI director Comey's Senate testimony.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury prices showed strength, with the benchmark 10-year yield slipping 4 bps to 2.14%, and gold jumped 1.1% to $1,297.30/oz.

The consumer discretionary sector (-0.8%) led the retreat in stocks, weighed by another largely disappointing batch of earnings reports among retailers and a warning from Macy's that its gross margins for the fiscal year could come in below its prior forecast.

The tech sector (-0.2%) helped keep the broader market afloat for much of the day, thanks largely to big names like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet and Facebook, although the stocks faded into the close.

But the energy sector (+1.2%) bounced off recent lows as U.S. crude oil climbed 1.7% to $48.19/bbl.