Union threatens strike at Statoil, Shell, Eni North Sea platforms

Oil platform workers may go on strike, potentially disrupting production from several Norwegian fields, if they fail to get a pay deal by midnight on Friday, their union says.

The smallest of the three Norwegian unions representing oil industry workers says the strike would target platforms at Eni's (NYSE:E) Goliat, Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) Draugen, and Statoil's (NYSE:STO) Kvitebjoern, Oseberg East and Gudrun fields.

The five fields together produced 326K bbl/day of saleable oil equivalent in March, according to calculations by Reuters.