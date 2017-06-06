Legal costs ding Q3 profits at IDT

IDT (IDT +1.9% ) saw revenues grow but swung to losses in its fiscal Q3 results which were hit by a charge for a legal settlement.

The company posted a loss from operations of $6.5M vs. a year-ago gain of $5.7M, incorporating a $10.2M legal charge. EBITDA slipped to $9.1M from $10.3M.

Non-GAAP EPS fell to $0.28 from the prior year's $0.38.

In its major segment, Telecom Platform Services, minutes of use rose 3.1% to 6.98B. Retail Communications MOU fell 20.4%; Wholesale Carrier Services' MOU rose 12.8%.

Revenue by segment: TPS, $360.8M (up 4.8%); UCaaS, $7.4M (up 19.4%); CPS, $1.3M (down 23.5%); other, $0.6M (down 80.6%).

