American Tower changes EMEA leadership

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) has shuffled positions on its executive team to support growth in its Europe, Middle Est and Africa regional operations.

Stephen Harris, currently CEO of EMEA, will take over as chairman of American Tower Europe. Leah Stearns, now senior VP, treasurer and investor relations, will rotate into the EMEA CEO spot.

During Stearns' tenure, the company's chief financial officer, Tom Bartlett, will handle the treasurer's duties, and Igor Khislavsky will run Investor Relations.

Revenues in EMEA grew 16% and tenant billings there grew 25% during the quarter ended March 31. American Tower sports a 48% operating profit in the region.