Report: Walgreens, Rite Aid increasingly pessimistic over merger outlook

Executives at Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) appear to be acknowledging the increasingly long adds against their merger, and RAD Chairman and CEO John Standley yesterday sent what TheStreet.com views as a downcast update to employees, as disclosed in an SEC filing.

The update did not include the usual optimistic prediction that approval from the government is likely, saying only that "we expect a decision sometime soon."

In another possible pessimistic sign about the deal's prospects, WBA redeemed $3.5B in notes issued a year ago to help pay for the merger, and declined to issue additional debt securities to replace notes that had to be redeemed if the RAD deal did not close by the beginning of this month.