S&P affirms U.S. AA+/A-1+ credit ratings; long-term outlook stable

Standard & Poor's affirms U.S. 'AA+' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term unsolicited sovereign credit ratings, and says the outlook remains stable.

S&P says "high general government debt, relatively short-term oriented policymaking, and uncertainty about policy formulation constrain the ratings."

S&P says the "lack of cohesion [in D.C.] complicates the ability to effectively and proactively advance legislation in Congress, particularly on fiscal policy... we don't expect a meaningful expansion or reduction of the fiscal deficit over the forecast period."

