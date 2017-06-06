BofA pays Tutor Perini $37M in fraud lawsuit settlement

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) discloses receiving a $37M settlement from Bank of America to resolve pending litigation between the two companies, which TPC will recognize as a gain in Q2.

The settlement is related to a lawsuit claiming BofA defrauded TPC by selling it millions of dollars of auction-rate securities it knew were on the brink of collapse.

A jury trial in the lawsuit had been scheduled for June 19 after a U.S. appeals court revived the lawsuit in November, holding that a lower court erred in dismissing federal and Massachusetts state securities fraud claims against BofA.