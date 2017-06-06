Videogame makers fighting Chicago amusement tax

A coalition of videogame companies is fighting back against a Chicago ruling that would expand the application of a 9% tax to their products.

The Entertainment Software Association is challenging the rule reinterpretation that expands Chicago's 2015 Amusement Tax to include videogames as well as audio and video streaming services (such as Spotify and Netflix).

The organization believes Chicago acted without public participation. The city is steadfast: “We remain confident that the amusement tax properly applies to streaming video, music and games, and that we will successfully defend against these suits."

Members in the ESA include Disney Interactive (NYSE:DIS), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and many others.