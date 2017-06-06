Athene Holding prices secondary offering at $49/share

Athene Holding (ATH +1.6% ) has priced a secondary offering of 16.2M shares.

The Class A common shares will be sold to the public at $49/share; all are being sold by certain shareholders and the company won't receive any proceeds.

Shares closed today at $49.59; they're up 0.2% after hours.

Underwriters have a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to $2.43M more common shares at that offering price.

The offering's expected to close next Monday. Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are acting as joint book-runners.