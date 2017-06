The U.S. and Mexican governments have reached an "agreement in principle" designed to avert a trade war over sugar, setting the course for bigger talks on rewriting NAFTA.

While American producers failed to endorse the deal, the pact will go through a final drafting stage, during which the two sides will try to make it easier for them to "come on board," said U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

