The Mexican peso has recovered all its losses vs. the greenback since President Trump was elected, discounting the worst fears of a trade war between the U.S. and its southern neighbor.

A series of rate hikes by Mexico's central bank has added to the rally, as well as a win by President Nieto's PRI party in the election for governor of the country's largest state.

