NV5 acquires leading Northeast MEP engineering design firm, RDK Engineers

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) acquired Richard D. Kimball Co., Inc. (“RDK”).

The company was purchased with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to earnings.

Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5, said, “With the acquisition of RDK, NV5 is now one of the largest MEP engineering firms in the U.S. with immediate cross-selling opportunities within our existing network of 102 offices. RDK has a rapidly growing energy efficiency practice that has made the company a prevailing force in the design of energy saving applications throughout the Northeast. We believe that NV5 can help RDK expand these practices nationally, and that RDK’s highly experienced experts will be central to deepening our capabilities within our Energy vertical.”

RDK CEO Christopher Cummings, PE, LEED AP, said, “We are looking toward our future with NV5 with great optimism and we perceive a great geographic, strategic, and technical fit for both our clients and employees within our two companies. NV5 shares RDK’s priority of providing innovative solutions to our clients through practical ingenuity, efficiency, and quality engineering in every project.”

Press Release