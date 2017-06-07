CalAtlantic Group announces upsizing and pricing of $350M of senior notes due 2027

CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) priced its previously announced public offering of its unsecured senior notes and an increase in the amount of the offering to $350M aggregate principal amount of the notes.

The notes will pay interest semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 5.000% per year and will mature on June 15, 2027, unless earlier redeemed or repurchased.

The closing of the notes offering is expected to occur on June 9, subject to customary closing conditions.

Previously: CalAtlantic Group proposes offering of $300M of senior notes due 2027 (June 6)