Countdown to the U.K. election

Less than 24 hours to go until U.K. voters cast their ballot!

Prime Minister Theresa May has toughened her anti-terrorism stance, vowing not to let human rights stand in the way of restricting the freedoms of suspects, but some final polls for the general election show the country could end up with a hung parliament as Jeremy Corbyn's Labour party has diminished the gap with Conservatives.

If that should happen, the pound could plunge to as low as $1.20, a level last seen in January.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, GBB, DBUK, FKU, EWUS, DXPS, HEWU, QGBR