AstraZeneca out-licenses migraine med Zomig to Grünenthal for over $300M

The Grünenthal Group inks an agreement with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) securing exclusive global rights (except Japan) to Zomig (zolmitriptan) for the treatment of migraines and cluster headaches.

Under the terms of the agreement, AZN will receive an upfront payment of $200M and up to $102M in milestones. Grünenthal will acquire the rights to the product in all markets outside Japan, including the U.S.where the rights are licensed to Impax Pharmaceuticals who will continue to market Zomig here. AZN will continue to manufacture and supply Zomig to Grünenthal during a transition period.

The transaction should close this month.