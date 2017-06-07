MBIA 'disappointed' by S&P rating action; bull eyes upside catalyst

S&P yesterday placed MBIA (NYSE:MBI), National Public Finance, and Build America Mutual Assurance on CreditWatch negative, suggesting downgrades could be coming within three months.

"We are disappointed by S&P’s announcement and do not believe that a rating downgrade of National is warranted," says MBIA COO Bill Fallon, noting $1.7B of excess capital above S&P's AAA requirement.

The move could stop National from writing any new business, suggests MKM's Harry Fong, and a downgrade could make things so challenging that MBIA would have to consider strategic alternatives.

A valuation of about 70% of statutory capital isn't out of the question, says Fong, and that translates into $19 per share vs. the current $8.06.

He reminds that GAAP book value is currently $24.73, and adjusted book value is $33.69.