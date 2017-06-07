Futures flat with big events ahead

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a muted open as investors shy away from riskier assets a day ahead of several major political and economic events.

Tomorrow's calendar includes the U.K. general election, an ECB meeting and former FBI boss James Comey's testimony before a Senate panel.

Oil is down 0.6% at $47.89/bbl, gold is 0.5% lower at $1292/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.15%.

