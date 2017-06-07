Midatech in-licenses panobinostat from Novartis for rare brain stem cancer

Midatech (NYSE:MTP) inks an agreement with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) securing a license to panobinostat for the treatment of a rare type of pediatric brain cancer called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), an aggressive type of tumor that starts in the brain stem that has a poor prognosis.

Financial terms are not disclosed.

Panobinostat, branded as Farydak, was approved in the U.S. in February 2015 and in the EU in September 2015 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It was the first histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitor approved for the indication.