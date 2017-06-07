Oxford Industries slips after earnings

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) reports sales for the Tommy Bahama business increased 6% to $173M in FQ1.

Sales fell 2% for the Lilly Pulitzer business to $63M during the quarter.

Oxford' gross margin rate edged up 10 bps to 59.2% of sales.

SG&A expenses rose 100 bps to 48.7% of sales.

Operating margin fell 110 bps to 11.8% of sales.

"We have come out of the gate with a good start to fiscal 2017. While we are still facing formidable challenges in the consumer marketplace, our portfolio of unique, compelling brands and carefully controlled distribution positions us well to deliver shareholder value," says CEO Thomas Chubb.

