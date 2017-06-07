Aralez announces national U.S. commercial launch of Zontivity

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) announces that the national commercial launch of Zontivity (vorapaxar) in the U.S. will commence this week.

Zontivity is a once-daily agent indicated for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with a history of myocardial infarction (MI) or in patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD), and should be used in combination with daily aspirin and/or clopidogrel according to their indications or standard of care.

On April 24, the Company commenced its phased launch of Zontivity utilizing 15 sales representatives deployed to high volume physicians who treat post-MI and PAD patients. Also, 75 sales representatives will initially be covering ~25% of the oral antiplatelet market, targeting 12,000 physicians, including cardiologists, primary care and vascular surgeons.