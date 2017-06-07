Shire bails on GvHD candidate G1-AAT IV in U.S., licensor Kamada down 8% premarket

Prompted by slow recruitment in the first part of a Phase 2/3 study and other pipeline priorities, Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG) transfers its IND for Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GvHD) candidate Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (G1-AAT IV) to Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA), who is developing the product in the EU.

Shire has stopped the U.S. study. Kamada will resume U.S. development in the next few months after standardizing the study design.

G1-AAT IV has Orphan Drug status in both the U.S. and EU for the indication.

Kamada and Shire (Baxter at the time) inked an agreement in 2010 for Kamada's IV AAT under which Shire has exclusive rights in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The companies will continue to collaborate on developing AAT IV for prevention of lung transplant rejection.