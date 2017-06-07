Apple launching screen repair machines at third-party locations

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is bringing its proprietary screen repair machines to third-party repair centers, according to Reuters. The so-called Horizon Machine can fix screen cracks or repair broken sensors, which would prevent the user from using thumbprint authorization.

The Horizon Machines were previously available at the tech giant’s retail stores and mail-in facilities but now Apple hopes to have the machines installed in 400 third-party locations in 25 countries.

Pilot testing of the repair center machines started last year. Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) stores will serve as one of the major Horizon Machine centers since the stores already sell and offer repair services for Apple devices.

The Horizon Machine news follows Monday’s WWDC reveal that Apple Care will now include two types of accidental damage coverage for Macs. Convenient and affordable repairs could drive more customers to Apple products.