Shell lifts Forcados force majeure, bringing Nigerian oil near capacity

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it has lifted force majeure on exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil, bringing all of the country's oil exports fully online for the first time since February 2016.

The resumption of Forcados, which typically exports 200K-240K bbl/day, brings Nigeria near the 1.8M bbl/day level the government said it wanted to achieve before joining OPEC output cuts, from which it (along with Libya) is exempt; shipments this month are expected to average ~250K bbl/day.

