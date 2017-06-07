Egalet partners with Ascend Therapeutics to co-promote SPRIX nasal spray

Egalet Corporation (NASDAQ:EGLT) announces that it has partnered with Ascend Therapeutics to co-promote SPRIX (ketorolac tromethamine) Nasal Spray to more than 9,000 women's healthcare practitioners.

SPRIX Nasal Spray is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) indicated for short-term (up to 5 days in adults) management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

Promotional activities will begin in Q3 and the term of the co-promote relationship is two years. Payments associated with the transaction are not disclosed.