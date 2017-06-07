Mallinckrodt's late-stage study of StrataGraft in thermal burns underway

The first patient has been enrolled in Mallinckrodt's (NYSE:MNK) Phase 3 study assessing StrataGraft regenerative skin tissue for promoting autologous skin regeneration in patients with thermal burns.

The trial will recruit patients with 3 - 49% total body surface area complex skin defects due to thermal burns with intact dermal elements for which excision and autografting are considered appropriate. The co-primary endpoints are the difference in the areas of the treated site versus control at month 3 and the proportion of patients achieving durable wound closure at month 3. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary outcome measures is January 2019.

StrataGraft skin tissue is designed to mimic natural skin that can be sutured, stapled or secured with adhesive.