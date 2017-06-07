Microsoft bringing Scorpio, but no VR headset, to E3

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) isn’t bringing an Xbox VR headset to display at E3 next week, according to an interview with Polygon. The company’s focus is instead turned to mixed reality headsets that work with PCs with a goal of launching a wireless headset.

In March, Microsoft set the goal of having a Xbox-linked mixed reality headset by 2018 and announced Project Scorpio, a boosted version of Xbox One that can run games in 4K and handle the type of graphics required for virtual reality.

The Scorpio console is still expected to receive coverage during E3 but investors and players will have to wait a bit longer for any substantial news on Microsoft’s headset.

Previously: Sony sells 1M PlayStation VR headsets (June 5)