Chanos bearish on dialysis companies on unsustainability of Obamacare-covered patient mix

Renal dialysis-related stocks could be under pressure today on the heels of bearish comments from noted short seller Jim Chanos at the Bloomberg Invest Summit.

Mr. Chanos believes dialysis operators like DaVita (NYSE:DVA) and American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) will be unable to maintain earnings because their practice of transferring Medicare patients into Obamacare (where the reimbursement is much higher) is unsustainable. The companies have been big contributors to charities that help patients afford the large private insurance co-pays which enables the scheme to work.

Dialysis-related tickers: (NYSE:FMS)(NYSE:BAX)