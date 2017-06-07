CACI awarded $94M contract to provide full service automated test system support to the U.S. Air Force

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) has been awarded an five-year indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract of $94M, to provide full service automated testing system support services to the U.S. Air Force 309th Electronics Maintenance Group under the Automated Test System Sustainment Initiative (ATSSI).

CACI Chief Operating Officer John Mengucci said, “CACI has delivered more than 130 common test systems to the U.S. Air Force. Our innovative and proven approach to full-service development and testing of network communications ensures efficiency and high reliability for aircraft readiness.”

Press Release