AngioDynamics announces FDA clearance for the Solero MTA System

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) announces the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for the Solero Microwave Tissue Ablation (MTA) System. The Solero MTA System and Accessories are indicated for the ablation of soft tissue during open procedures. The Solero MTA System is not intended for cardiac use.

The Solero MTA System features the Solero Microwave (MW) Generator and the specially designed Solero MW Applicators. In addition, the Solero MTA System offers physicians scalability with a single applicator designed for multiple, predictable ablation volumes by varying time and wattage.