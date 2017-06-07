Evine Live promotes Tim Peterman to Chief Operating Officer / Chief Financial Officer

Evine Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) promoted Tim Peterman to Chief Operating Officer / Chief Financial Officer.

Peterman has served as Chief Financial Offer for the Company since 2015.

“Tim’s contributions over the past two years have helped Evine create a solid foundation for profitable growth in the future,” said Bob Rosenblatt, Chief Executive Offer of Evine. “His disciplined approach to strengthening our agendas in content distribution, customer solutions and fulfillment will further enhance our customer experience, and his focus on the balance sheet will pave the way for continued profitability improvement. By naming Tim as our Chief Operating Officer / Chief Financial Officer, we are investing in the future of Evine.”

Press Release