Visa expands global network of IoT payment providers

Visa (NYSE:V) announces it has signed 13 new partners to participate in its token service provider program.

The new Visa partners are FitPay, Infosys, Rambus, Mahindra Comviva, PayCraf, Digiseq, FOO, Pri-Num, Seglan, HST, Prosa, VeriTran and YellowPepper.

The company says that as demand increases for payments to be embedded into a growing number of devices, services and experiences it plans to build out a global network of partners to offer secure, digital payment token services.

"A potential tidal wave of new payment accounts is approaching — conservative estimates expect 21 billion Internet-connected devices in just three more years,* so having both the partner network and the right technology in place are fundamental to driving payments on those devices," says Vis strategy exec Jim McCarthy.

V +0.12% premarket to $95.90.

Source: Press Release