Dell, NetApp, Hewlett Packard lead $1.3B All Flash Array market

The All Flash Array market was $1.3B in Q1, according to the Dell’Oro Group, which represented a 48% growth over the prior year’s quarter. Leaders of this external storage market include Dell EMC (NYSE:DVMT), NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP), and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

All Flash Array is the only type of external storage achieving sales growths while Disk and Hybrid Storage systems drop.

Market leaders with revenue share: Dell EMC: 29%; NetApp: 21%; Hewlett Packard Enterprise: 17%; Pure Storage: 12%; IBM: 7%.

The Dell’Oro Group expects the All Flash Array market to achieve nearly $7B in FY17 sales.