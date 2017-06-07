United updates on traffic, denied boardings

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) reports revenue passenger miles rose 2.6% in May to 18.501B. Domestics RPMs were up 4.4% Y/Y.

Capacity was up 3.7% to 22.662B available seat miles. Domestic ASMs increased 4.7%.

May load factor -90 bps to 81.6%, driven lower by a sharp drop in Pacific load factor to 78.0%.

The company expects Q2 revenue per available seat mile to be up 2.0% to 3.0%, despite weakness in the China and Hong Kong business.

Customer service update from CEO Scott Kirby: "We're seeing initial progress following our customer-focused policy changes, with involuntary denied boardings down 79 percent year-over-year in May. We will continue to build on this momentum as we head into the busy summer travel season."