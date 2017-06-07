AbbVie's upadacitinib successful in late-stage rheumatoid arthritis study; shares ahead 1% premarket

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) perks up 1% premarket on light volume after it announced positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, SELECT-NEXT, evaluating JAK1 inhibitor upadacitinib (ABT-494) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis patients who failed to respond adequately to DMARDs (disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs).

Both doses of upadacitinib (15 mg and 30 mg) handily beat placebo in terms of the proportion of patients achieving ACR20 (20% improvement in symptoms), ACR50, ACR70 and clinical remission at week 12. All differences were statistically significant. The proportions of patients who experienced clinical remission, for example, were 31%, 28% and 10%, respectively, in the 15 mg, 30 mg and placebo groups (p<0.001).

Upadacitinib's safety profile was consistent with Phase 2 studies.

It is also being investigated for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis and atopic dermatitis.