Reorganization at bebe stores ramps up

Bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) strikes an agreement with substantially all of its retail store landlords to terminate existing leases

The cost to the company to terminate the leases is estimated to be approximately $65M.

An agreement to sell a distribution center in Benicia, California for approximately $22M was also inked by the retailer and it is actively seeking to sell its design center in Los Angeles, California.

The company entered into a $35M loan agreement with GACP Finance to make payments to the retail store landlords pending the closing of the building sales.

