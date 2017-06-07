Lenovo, Hewlett Packard lead stabilizing AIO PC market

All-in-one PC shipments will stabilize this year and next following three years of decline, according to research from Digitimes.

In 2016, all-in-one or AIO PCs shipped 12.8M units, which represented a growth of 1.7% on the prior year. The sales were strong enough compared to the overall desktop market that AIO units achieved a 10.4% market share.

Market leaders include Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY, OTCPK:LNVGF) in first place with a widening gap to the second place Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPQ). Apple and Compal Electronics are the other key players.

The top four vendors were responsible for 83.8% of overall AIO PC shipments in 2016. Digitimes expects that number to reach 85.2% this year.