Teva's migraine candidate fremanezumab successful in second late-stage study; shares ahead 1% premarket

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) is up 1% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement of positive results in a second Phase 3 study, HALO, assessing fremanezumab (TEV-48125) for the prevention of migraine.

Fremanezumab administered once/month showed superiority to placebo as measured by change from baseline in average migraine days per month, number of days with disability and medication consumed. All endpoints are achieved and were highly statistically significant.

More detailed results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences and for publication. A U.S. marketing application is planned for later this year with approval expected in H2 2018.

